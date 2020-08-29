Former President Pranab Mukherjee's renal parameters improve, still in deep coma: Hospital

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Former President Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection and continues continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support, the hospital said on Saturday.

The Army Hosptal (R&R) also added that his renal parameters have improved and he remains haemodynamically stable.

A patient is haemodynamically stable when his blood circulation parameters -- blood pressure, heart and pulse rate -- are stable and normal, doctors say.

MEDICAL BULLETIN: 29 AUG



Mukherjee was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on August 10. The former President had also tested positive for COVID19 at the time of his admission.

With PTI inputs)