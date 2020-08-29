STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India rebuffs Russia’s invite to partake in multilateral military exercise amid standoff with China

India had confirmed last week the participation of its tri-services contingent of 178 troops with 140 from the Army, 36 of the Air Force and two from Navy.

Published: 29th August 2020 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 10:33 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

Indian Army (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a last-minute decision, India withdrew its contingent on Saturday from participating in a multinational military exercise in Russia scheduled in mid-September this year.

A senior officer confirmed, “We have withdrawn from Kavkaz 2020 'strategic command post exercise' scheduled to be held in Astrakhan region, Russia from September 15 to September 26.”

The reason is the prevailing tension between India and China along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh and reluctance of India to exercise together with the Chinese and Pakistan military troops, added the source.

The Ministry of Defence, however, said, "in view of the pandemic and consequent difficulties in exercise, including arrangements of logistics, India has decided not to send a contingent this year to Kavkaz-2020”.

India had confirmed last week the participation of its tri-services contingent of 178 troops with 140 from the Army, 36 of the Air Force and two from Navy. Indian Army was sending troops of the Dogra Regiment, the Special Forces, Armoured, Mechanised, Artillery, Signals, Engineers, Army Air Defence.

In June Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe were in Moscow to attend the victory parade for World War-II but there was no bilateral meeting between the two.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to travel again to Moscow for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Defence Ministers’ meeting on September 3. This will be his second visit to Moscow since the border stand-off with China began in early May.

Total of 12,500 troops from 18 countries including Iran, Turkey, Syria, Central Asian Nations and all other Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) members are going to participate. China is also sending around 3 Frigates of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy.

The scope of the exercise includes joint Counter-terror operation with an aim to empower group of troops (forces) of the coalition of states in the interest of ensuring security in its South-West of Russia.

Around 40,000 soldiers each of the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA has been locked in a tense standoff since the first week of May at the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh. The Indian army is prepared for a long haul.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kavkaz 2020 India china standoff Rajnath Singh
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp