STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India's COVID-19 recoveries go past 26 lakh, fatality rate drops to 1.81 per cent: Health Ministry

With a consistent and sustained increase in recoveries, the gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases have reached nearly 19 lakh.

Published: 29th August 2020 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, bengaluru

With 65,050 patients having recuperated from COVID-19 in 24 hours, the total number of recoveries have surged to 26,48,998. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 recoveries have crossed 26 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 76.47 per cent, which the Centre said has been made possible due to the strategic policy of "testing aggressively, tracking comprehensively and treating efficiently" in supervised home-isolation, facility-isolation and hospitals.

The case fatality rate (CFR) has also been low when compared to the global average.

It is on a continuous decline and currently stands at 1.81 per cent, the ministry underlined on Saturday.

A significant feature of India's management of COVID-19 cases is the growing rate of recovered patients.

A higher number of patients are recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation, it highlighted.

These recoveries are being achieved because of adherence to the 'National Standard Treatment Protocol' by all health facilities across the country, and due to daily monitoring of positive cases under home-isolation, the ministry said.

With 65,050 patients having recuperated from COVID-19 in 24 hours, the total number of recoveries have surged to 26,48,998.

"The recovery rate is following a continuous upward incline whereas the COVID-19 case fatality rate is constantly declining," the ministry said.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

The Centre has been regularly interacting with states that are showing higher fatality rates.

There is a sharp focus on skilled doctors to man the ICUs.

AIIMS, New Delhi, through its teleconsultation sessions every Tuesday and Friday is building the clinical treatment capabilities and skills of the doctors in the states and Union Territories, it said.

"With better ambulance services ensuring reduced response time, focus on standard of care and use of non-invasive oxygen, steroids and anticoagulants, the recovery rate has now reached 76.47 per cent," the ministry said.

As many as 7,52,424 active cases of coronavirus infection, which is the "actual caseload of the country" comprises only 21.72 per cent of the total cases.

The patients are under active medical supervision, it said.

With a consistent and sustained increase in recoveries, the gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases have reached nearly 19 lakh, it added.

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,63,972 with a single-day spike of 76,472 instances of new infections, while the death toll climbed to 62,550 with 1,021 people succumbing to the diseases in 24 hours, the Union home ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India coronavirus cases COVID 19
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp