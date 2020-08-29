STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India's COVID-19 tally goes past 34 lakh with single-day spike of 76,472 cases; death toll 62,550

There are 7,52,424 active coronavirus cases in the country currently, which account for 21.72 per cent of the total caseload.

Published: 29th August 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Health workers collects samples for corona test from public in Vijayawada.

Andhra Pradesh Health workers collects samples for corona test from public in Vijayawada. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 tally raced past 34 lakh with a single-day spike of 76,472 cases, while the number of recoveries surged to 26,48,998, pushing the recovery rate to 76.47 per cent on Saturday, according to the Union health ministry.

The total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 34,63,972, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 62,550 with 1,021 people succumbing to it in a span of 24 hours, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.81 per cent in the country.

There are 7,52,424 active coronavirus cases in the country currently, which account for 21.72 per cent of the total caseload, the data showed.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and the 30-lakh mark on August 23.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 4,04,066,09 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to August 28, including 9,28,761 on Friday.

Of the 1,021 fresh deaths, 331 were in Maharashtra, 136 in Karnataka, 102 in Tamil Nadu, 81 in Andhra Pradesh, 77 in Uttar Pradesh, 56 in West Bengal, 51 in Punjab, 20 each in Bihar and Delhi, 17 in Madhya Pradesh, 15 in Haryana, 14 in Gujarat, 12 in Rajasthan, 11 in Uttarakhand.

Nine fatalities each were reported from Puducherry and Telangana, eight each from Assam, Jharkhand and Odisha, seven each from Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala, six from Chhattisgarh, five from Tripura, four from Goa, two each from Chandigarh, Manipur and Meghalaya, while Ladakh registered one death.

Of the total 62,550 deaths, Maharashtra has accounted for the maximum of 23,775, followed by Tamil Nadu (7,050), Karnataka (5,368), Delhi (4,389), Andhra Pradesh (3,714), Uttar Pradesh (3,294), West Bengal (3,073), Gujarat (2,976) and Madhya Pradesh (1,323).

So far, 1,307 people have died of COVID-19 in Punjab, 1,017 in Rajasthan, 808 in Telangana, 678 in Jammu and Kashmir, 661 in Haryana, 558 in Bihar, 456 in Odisha, 381 in Jharkhand, 286 in Assam, 274 in Kerala, 251 in Chhattisgarh and 239 in Uttarakhand.

Puducherry has registered 199 COVID-19 fatalities, Goa 175, Tripura 94, Chandigarh 45, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands 42, Himachal Pradesh 33, Ladakh 28, Manipur 27, Meghalaya 10, Nagaland nine, Arunachal Pradesh five, Sikkim three and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two.

The health ministry said more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that a state-wise distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp