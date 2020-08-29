STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jammu-Srinagar NH cleared for stranded vehicles after four days closure

Ajay Anand said the clearance operation was intensified after significant improvement in the weather on Friday.

Published: 29th August 2020 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu-Srinagar highway

Jammu-Srinagar highway (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway was cleared for stranded vehicles on Saturday after remaining closed for the past four days due to multiple landslides triggered by incessant rains at a dozen places in Ramban district, officials said.

The highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was closed for vehicular traffic on Tuesday morning after a massive landslide damaged a portion of the road at Dalwas, leaving thousands of vehicles, mostly trucks, stranded on the either side.

Multiple landslides and shooting of stones from the hillocks overlooking the highway at over a dozen places between Nashri and Banihal sector hampered the restoration work by the road clearance agencies, which worked round-the-clock despite the inclement weather.

"The highway was cleared of the accumulated debris at various places, especially Dalwas, Panthiyal and Cafeteria Morh which posed a major challenge and was reopened for traffic this morning," Deputy Superintendent of Police Traffic, National Highway, Ajay Anand told PTI.

He said the clearance operation was intensified after significant improvement in the weather on Friday.

"Thousands of vehicles, which remained stranded at various places over the past four days, were allowed to move towards their destination after the reopening of the highway. No fresh traffic was allowed either from Srinagar or Jammu today (Saturday)," the officer said.

After clearance of the stranded vehicles, he said a decision to allow normal traffic on the highway would be taken later in the day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu Srinagar National Highway Srinagar National Highway Jammu National Highway
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman (Photo | AP)
RIP Chadwick Boseman: 'Black Panther' star dies of cancer aged 43
A health worker in personal protective equipment PPE collects swab sample of a man for a COVID-19 test (Photo | PTI)
Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases have higher viral load, finds CDFD study
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp