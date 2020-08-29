STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Monsoon session: Coronavirus testing must for lawmakers, media persons

Om Birla said an exhaustive guideline is being readied for the officials and the staff of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha secretariats.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chairs a meeting ahead of the monsoon session.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chairs a meeting ahead of the monsoon session. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the monsoon session of Parliament beginning in mid-September, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said the MPs will be requested to undergo Covid-19 tests for which elaborate arrangements are being made in the premises.

Birla said an exhaustive guideline is being readied for the officials and the staff of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha secretariats.

“There will be facilities for the health tests of the officials and staff. Also, the officials of the ministries and staff of the MPs who come to Parliament will also get the Covid-19 testing facility,” he added.

The test will be mandatory for the media persons, too. Not more than 100 press persons will be allowed to cover the proceedings of the two Houses. Birla held a review meeting with senior functionaries of AIIMS, ICMR and DRDO, among other agencies, to examine various aspects of the Covid-19 protocol needed to be followed during the session.

“In a bid to ensure that the Covid-19 infection doesn’t spread during the monsoon session of Parliament, necessary arrangements in consultations with experts are being made. Special focus will be on health front. If the need arises, the number of staff may also be decreased to ensure the protocol is followed,” the Speaker said.

During the proceedings in the two Houses, the MPs will be allowed to speak while sitting. To ensure social distancing, the MPs will also be seated in the visitors’ gallery.

