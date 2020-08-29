STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NEET, JEE review petition: Opposition cites logistical concerns

Counsel for Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the matter is expected to be taken up only on September 1, the day NEET begins.

Published: 29th August 2020 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Aam Admi Party workers being detained by police during a protest demanding to postpone JEE/NEET exams in Lucknow on Friday.

Aam Admi Party workers being detained by police during a protest demanding to postpone JEE/NEET exams in Lucknow on Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After filing a review petition over NEET and JEE, the seven states hoped that the postponement of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) and the Supreme Court’s UGC order providing a window to states for deciding the dates of college exams will make the SC re-consider its order in public interest.

Counsel for Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the matter is expected to be taken up only on September 1, the day NEET begins.

“The short order that dismissed an earlier review petition has given no reason. CLAT exams with lesser students have been postponed from September 7 to 28. We hope that this convergence of views by important states of India will lead to a public interest result,” he said.

“The logistics themselves show what a mockery you are making of Covid safeguards. The number of students is around 25 lakh. What kind of social distancing are you talking about? In Bihar, out of 38 districts, all the centres of NEET are concentrated in two districts and for JEE, in seven,” he said.

Accusing the government of kneejerk reaction after drawing itself in a corner, Singhvi said, “These exams were scheduled in April. You kept postponing, you slept and did not create alternatives, now you’re stuck. Such large movements are a recipe for disaster when health, life and security are concerned. We’ve tried to give a responsible roadmap. Even if you postpone exams to October-November, get results in 6-8 weeks, you can start in January and complete the academic year.”

Trinamool MP Derek O Brien attacked the government on account of poor planning. “What else can you expect from a government that announced a 21-day lockdown on a four-hour notice?” he asked.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said it is not just about the children but many will be accompanied by their parents and keeping in mind that the transport system is not completely functional, it will be a big challenge.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NEET NEET exam JEE JEE exam
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp