NEET, JEE review petition: Opposition cites logistical concerns

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After filing a review petition over NEET and JEE, the seven states hoped that the postponement of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) and the Supreme Court’s UGC order providing a window to states for deciding the dates of college exams will make the SC re-consider its order in public interest.

Counsel for Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the matter is expected to be taken up only on September 1, the day NEET begins.

“The short order that dismissed an earlier review petition has given no reason. CLAT exams with lesser students have been postponed from September 7 to 28. We hope that this convergence of views by important states of India will lead to a public interest result,” he said.

“The logistics themselves show what a mockery you are making of Covid safeguards. The number of students is around 25 lakh. What kind of social distancing are you talking about? In Bihar, out of 38 districts, all the centres of NEET are concentrated in two districts and for JEE, in seven,” he said.

Accusing the government of kneejerk reaction after drawing itself in a corner, Singhvi said, “These exams were scheduled in April. You kept postponing, you slept and did not create alternatives, now you’re stuck. Such large movements are a recipe for disaster when health, life and security are concerned. We’ve tried to give a responsible roadmap. Even if you postpone exams to October-November, get results in 6-8 weeks, you can start in January and complete the academic year.”

Trinamool MP Derek O Brien attacked the government on account of poor planning. “What else can you expect from a government that announced a 21-day lockdown on a four-hour notice?” he asked.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said it is not just about the children but many will be accompanied by their parents and keeping in mind that the transport system is not completely functional, it will be a big challenge.