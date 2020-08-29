STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three Hizbul militants, Army soldier killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

During the encounter, one Army jawan also received critical injuries and he was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed.

Published: 29th August 2020 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Soliders stand guard on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at Awantipora in Pulwama District on Thursday.

Soliders stand guard on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at Awantipora in Pulwama District. (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Three Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militants and an Army soldier were killed on Saturday in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

A search operation was launched by security forces on a specific input regarding the presence of militants in Zadoora village in south Kashmir, a police spokesman said.

He said during the operation, when the presence of militants was ascertained they were given an opportunity to surrender.

However, the militants fired upon the joint search party of the forces which retaliated.

In the ensuing encounter, three militants were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site, the spokesman said.

He identified them as Adil Hafiz, Arshid Ahmad Dar and Rouf Ahmad Mir, all residents of Pulwama and affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HM.

During the encounter, one Army jawan also received critical injuries and he was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed, the spokesman said.

ALSO READ: Four militants killed, one ‘surrenders’ in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

He said the slain militants had a long history of terror crimes and were part of groups involved in planning and execution of several militant attacks in the area, including attacks on police and security establishments.

As per police records, Hafiz was involved in a case pertaining to an attack on a naka party of the forces at Prichoo Bridge in which one police personnel was killed and another was injured, the spokesman said.

He said keeping in view the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure the safety of people from the risk of contracting the infection, the bodies of the militants will be sent to Baramulla for burial after completion of all medico-legal formalities.

The nearest family members of the slain militants would be allowed to participate in the last rites at Baramulla, the spokesman added.

From the encounter site, incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered and they were taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Hizbul Mujahideen Pulwama
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp