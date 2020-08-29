Three unidentified militants, soldier killed in gunfight in J&K's Pulwama

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

PULWAMA: Three militants and a soldier were killed in an ongoing gunfight in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

A police official said a joint contingent of police, CRPF and army launched a combing and search operation in Zadoora area of Pulwama district in the early hours today after receiving information about the presence of militants there.

J&K: Three unidentified terrorists killed by Police & security forces in an encounter that started last night in Zadoora area of Pulwama. Search is going on. More details awaited. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/QBUQfM85Qn — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020

He said while the security forces were conducting searches in the area, militants hiding in the besieged area fired on the troops.

The fire was returned by the security personnel, triggering an encounter.

“In the ensuing gunfight, three militants were killed and an army man critically injured,” defence spokesman in Srinagar Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

He said the injured soldier was evacuated to army hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed to injuries.

The defence spokesman said the joint operation was going on when reports last poured in.

He said an AK assault rifle and two pistols have been recovered from the possession of the slain militants.

A police official said the identity of the militants was being ascertained.