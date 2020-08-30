Former President Pranab Mukherjee still in deep coma, haemodynamically stable: Hospital

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma but is haemodynamically stable, the hospital treating him said on Sunday.

Doctors attending to 84-year-old Mukherjee said he is on ventilator support and is being treated for lung infection.

Doctors say a patient is haemodynamically stable when his blood circulation parameters, like blood pressure, heart and pulse rate, are stable and normal.

Mukherjee was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on August 10 and was operated upon the same day for removal of a clot in the brain.

He had also tested positive for COVID-19 during his admission.

He later developed a lung infection and had a renal dysfunction, they added.

"Shri Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection. He continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support. He remains haemodynamically stable," the hospital said in a statement.

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012-2017.