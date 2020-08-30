STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh rains: Eight dead, efforts on to evacuate 1,200 people, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

In the last two days, over 7,000 people stranded in 454 villages of 12 districts were evacuated as heavy rains hit Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 30th August 2020 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducts an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Bhopal. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Eight people have been killed in rain-related incidents in Madhya Pradesh and efforts are currently underway to evacuate nearly 1,200 people stranded in 40 flooded villages of the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday.

In the last two days, over 7,000 people stranded in 454 villages of 12 districts were evacuated as heavy rains hit large parts of the state, Chouhan told reporters.

"Eight people have died in wall collapses and swollen nullahs so far," Chouhan said after calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform him about the situation in the state.

Efforts were underway on a war-footing to evacuate 1,200 people stranded in 40 villages of the state, he said.

As of now, 9,300 people are staying in 170 relief camps in the state, the chief minister said.

"I informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the flood situation this morning.

I spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last night for help," he said.

Three helicopters of the Indian Air Force have been pressed into service to airlift stranded people, he said, adding that they have asked for two more choppers.

The Army (a column of 70 personnel) is already working and has evacuated people from flood-affected areas in Hoshangabad.

More columns of the military have been requisitioned, he said.

Chouhan said there was some let up in the rainfall on Sunday, and the system causing showers has moved to western Madhya Pradesh.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Indore, Ujjain, Shajapur, Ratlam, Dewas, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Mandsaur and Neemuch in next 24 hours.

Authorities in these districts have been alerted, the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhopal centre's senior meteorologist PK Saha said a well marked low pressure area causing rains in the state has advanced over west Madhya Pradesh and (adjoining) eastern Rajasthan.

It is likely to shift to Rajasthan by 7 pm or 8 pm, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh rains
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp