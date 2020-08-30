STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NIA arrests doctor in Lashkar terror group recruitment case of 2012

The NIA established Ahmed's identity in the case after the deportation and arrest of a Hyderabad resident from Saudi Arabia in 2015.

Published: 30th August 2020 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency

National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The NIA has arrested an Indian doctor, brother of 2007 Glasgow bomber, after he was deported from Saudi Arabia where he was in custody for his alleged involvement in recruiting people in India for Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The accused, Dr Sabeel Ahmed, who worked at a hospital in Saudi kingdom, is the younger brother of aeronautical engineer Kafeel Ahmed who was involved in the 2007 suicide attack at Glasgow airport in Scotland in the UK.

His mission had failed and he died on August 2 after their bombs went off.

Ahmed, 38, who was in London at that time, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) upon his arrival in New Delhi from Saudi Arabia where he had moved in 2010 and worked at King Fahad hospital.

He was deported from the kingdom after being detained for his alleged involvement in recruiting people for the LeT.

A case was registered in connection with the case in Bengaluru in 2012 against 25 people.

He is also an accused in the case.

A non-bailable warrant and a look-out notice was issued against him.

The case was initially lodged by the Bengaluru police which had claimed that it was a plot to attack columnist Prathap Simha, who is now a BJP Lok Sabha member from Karnataka's Mysuru.

So far, 17 people have been arrested in the case out of whom 14 have been released after serving their sentence.

The NIA established Ahmed's identity in the case after the deportation and arrest of a Hyderabad resident from Saudi Arabia in 2015.

Earlier, he was identified as "Motu doctor" in an initial charge-sheet filed by the NIA in 2015 in this case.

The NIA alleged that Ahmed was introduced to LeT recruitment plot by his brother-in-law Imran Ahmed, arrested in 2013 for travelling with a fake passport, and an engineer from Bengaluru Mohammed Shahid Faisal, who is still absconding.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lashkar terror NIA
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp