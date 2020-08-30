PM Modi encourages people to adopt Indian breed dogs while praising 'canine soldiers' in address

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hailing the role of 'canine soldiers' in the security of the nation and safety of the force personnel, PM Narendra Modi also encouraged citizens to choose from Indian breeds when considering adopting animals.

In his 68th 'Mann ki Baat' address, the Prime Minister suggested people to bring home indigenous breeds as they require less expense on upkeep and are already well adapted to the country's climatic conditions.

'Mudhol Hound', 'Himachal Hound', 'Rajpalayam', 'Kanni', 'Chippiparai' and 'Combai', are some of India's indigenous breeds, the Prime Minister mentioned.

PM Modi also mentioned the names of 'Vida', a labrador of an Army Dog Unit located in Northern Command, and 'Sophie', a cocker spaniel of Special Frontier Force (Bomb Disposal Squad) who were awarded the Chief of Army Staff ‘Commendation Card’ on the 74th Independence Day.

Vida was instrumental in detection of five mines and one grenade buried underground, thus preventing any casualties/injuries to own troops.

Sophie on the other hand, who is an Explosive Detection dog, sniffed out the presence of initiator/accelerant which could have been hastily used to fabricate an IED, thereby saving precious lives.

Apart from acting as 'Force Multipliers' and helping in counter insurgency/ terrorist operations, these dogs also help rescue people and save lives in case of a natural calamity.

Which is why the CISF, CRPF and NSG have already started inducting indigenous breeds in their forces. These dogs undergo extensive training under National Disaster Relief Force.

“These dogs have played very important role in stopping number of bomb blasts and conspiracies of terrorists,” PM Modi said.

In the past one year, Army dogs have contributed to a number of operational successes. The Canine units have succeeded in recovering 30 IEDs/explosives, tracking and locating at least five terrorists, recovery of 14 arms, ammunition and other war like stores among other achievements.

The operational success of the canine soldiers employed by the Indian Army is also reflected in the increasing demand from Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs) like Bangladesh, Myanmar and Cambodia for acquiring Indian Army’s Remount Veterinary Corp trained dogs.

South Africa, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Seychelles and Japan have come also forward to get their Army personnel trained in dog handling course conducted by Indian Army.