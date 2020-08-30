STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students wanted to hear 'Pariksha pe charcha' not 'Khilone pe charcha': Rahul Gandhi

Six state governments through their ministers have also moved the SC with a review petition seeking postponement of these exams.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the students wanted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue of NEET and JEE exams in his monthly radio programme, but he spoke on toys.

His remark came after Prime Minister Modi in his "Mann ki Baat" address said that the country has the talent and ability to become a hub for the toy industry and called upon startups and entrepreneurs to "team up for toys".

Using the hashtag "Mann_Ki_Nahi_Students_Ki_Baat", Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "JEE-NEET aspirants wanted the PM to do 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' but the PM did 'Khilone Pe Charcha'."

Rahul Gandhi and his Congress party have supported a demand by a section to postpone the NEET and JEE examinations, which are starting from September 1, in view of the COVID pandemic.

In yet another push to his 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign to make India self-reliant, Prime Minister Modi on Sunday urged the startups to develop computer games in and based on India, citing the nation's rich heritage and traditions that can drive innovations in the toy and gaming industry.

Modi touched on a number of issues in the radio broadcast as he lauded people for maintaining unprecedented restraint and simplicity in celebrating festivals during the COVID pandemic and praised farmers for an increase in the sowing area for crops.

