STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Unlock 4: HUA Ministry calls meeting with metro corporations on September 1 to finalise SOPs

Once the detailed SOPs are issued by the ministry, they can issue their details keeping in mind local requirements, said an official.

Published: 30th August 2020 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro

Representational Image. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has called a meeting with all managing directors of metro rail corporations on September 1 to finalise the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the functioning of metro trains allowed under the 'Unlock 4' guidelines, an official said.

There are 17 metro corporations in the country.

Once the detailed SOPs are issued by the ministry, they can issue their details keeping in mind local requirements, said the official.

The SOPs already circulated with all metro corporations will be discussed on September 1 through video conferencing, the official said.

"All managing directors have been asked to look into the SOP prepared by MOHUA earlier because of the current realities. All suggestions will be considered in the meeting and accordingly, SOP will be finalised," the official added.

According to another official, "The Union Housing and Urban Affairs ministry will reconsider its earlier prepared SOP given the current situation and issue fresh SOP soon."

The Union Home Ministry issued the Unlock 4 guidelines on Saturday under which metro trains will be allowed to resume services from September 7 in a graded manner.

Officials said that wearing a mask and social distancing norms will be strictly followed once metro trains start operating.

Metro passengers will be encouraged to follow anti-COVID-19 measures, they said, adding fines will be imposed on those violating the guidelines.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said it will resume services for the public from September 7 in a calibrated manner.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was "glad" that the metro will resume operations in a phased manner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Unlock 4 Metro
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp