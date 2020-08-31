Ajay Maken begins five-day Rajasthan trip, to meet Congress leaders before initiating organisational changes in state

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a bid to lend an ear to the grievances of the Sachin Pilot camp and bridge the Congress rift in the state, Ajay Maken, the recently-appointed AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan, began a five-day trip to Jaipur on Sunday.

Maken will be meeting leaders from the grassroots to the senior levels during his stay.

His visit is said to be an attempt by the party high command not just to bridge the Pilot-Gehlot differences but also to evolve a consensus over ministry reshuffle and organisational changes pending in state unit for months.

“Finding a way to balance the party’s governmental and organisational wings is a common aim for all of us. I think this is the core issue also for the trip by Ajay Maken,” Pilot remarked.

Maken, who is also part of a three-member committee formed by the Congress brass to look into the issues raised by Pilot and his supporters, is scheduled to hold extensive discussions with party functionaries and take feedbacks from MLAs of both the Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot camps.

He is scheduled to hold separate interactions with former PCC chiefs and senior leaders on Monday. On Tuesday, he will meet functionaries from districts falling under Jaipur division.

The next day, he will meet those from districts falling under Ajmer division. Around 50 leaders have been invited from each district which include AICC and PCC members, MLAs and presidents of frontal organisations.

Maken will meet functionaries from the other five divisions of the state on his next trip to Rajasthan.

The process of state cabinet reshuffle and reorganization of the Congress state unit is expected to begin after Maken’s trip.

