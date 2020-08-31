STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ajay Maken begins five-day Rajasthan trip, to meet Congress leaders before initiating organisational changes in state

Maken's visit is said to be an attempt by the party high command not just to bridge the Pilot-Gehlot differences but also to evolve a consensus over ministry reshuffle and organisational changes.

Published: 31st August 2020 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader and former Union minister Ajay Maken

Congress leader and former Union minister Ajay Maken (File| EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a bid to lend an ear to the grievances of the Sachin Pilot camp and bridge the Congress rift in the state, Ajay Maken, the recently-appointed AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan, began a five-day trip to Jaipur on Sunday.

Maken will be meeting leaders from the grassroots to the senior levels during his stay. 

His visit is said to be an attempt by the party high command not just to bridge the Pilot-Gehlot differences but also to evolve a consensus over ministry reshuffle and organisational changes pending in state unit for months.

“Finding a way to balance the party’s governmental and organisational wings is a common aim for all of us. I think this is the core issue also for the trip by Ajay Maken,” Pilot remarked.

Maken, who is also part of a three-member committee formed by the Congress brass to look into the issues raised by Pilot and his supporters, is scheduled to hold extensive discussions with party functionaries and take feedbacks from MLAs of both the Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot camps.

He is scheduled to hold separate interactions with former PCC chiefs and senior leaders on Monday. On Tuesday, he will meet functionaries from districts falling under Jaipur division.

The next day, he will meet those from districts falling under Ajmer division. Around 50 leaders have been invited from each district which include AICC and PCC members, MLAs and presidents of frontal organisations.

Maken will meet functionaries from the other five divisions of the state on his next trip to Rajasthan.

The process of state cabinet reshuffle and reorganization of the Congress state unit is expected to begin after Maken’s trip. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sachin Pilot Ashok Gehlot congress Rajasthan Congress Ajay Maken
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Will pay Re 1 fine, but also pursue legal remedies: Prashant Bhushan on SC verdict
A view of the bridge on Wainganga river in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni that collapsed following heavy rains on Sunday | PTI
Rains 2020: 14 dead, Flood like situation in central MP
Gallery
The 13th President of India President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020. He was undergoing treatment for removal of a blood clot in his brain at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. At the hospital, the ex-president also tested positive for coronavirus. sits near tulips at the Mughal Gardens during a press preview in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
India mourns as former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp