Bihar: Senior IAS officer appointed chairman of state public service commission on retirement day

The post of BPSC chairman was lying vacant since July 19 after the term of then chairman Shishir Sinha expired on July 19.

Chairman of Bihar Public Service Commission RK Mahajan (Photo | Ranjit K Day)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The state government appointed 1987-batch IAS officer RK Mahajan as the chairman of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Monday (August 31), the day he retired form service.

Mahajan will take charge of the BPSC on Tuesday.

According to the notification issued by the General Administration Department, the appointment of RK Mahajan as the new chairman of BPSC will come in effect from September 1.

Prior to this prestigious assignment, Mahajan was serving in the state education department. Earlier, he had served as executive director in Public Grievances, the Ministry of Railways, when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the railway minister during the UPA-I regime at the centre.

Mahajan also worked as principal secretary of the state health department when Lalu’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav was made the health minister.

After the term of the former BPSC chairman Shishir Sinha expired on July 19, the government had made Lakhisarai District Collector Shobhendra Kumar Chaudhary the in-charge of the commission. 

Former President Pranab Mukherjee. ( Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: A consensus builder who left an imprint on modern India
