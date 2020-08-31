BJP trying to save Sandeep Ssingh: Congress questions Centre over CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday questioned the ‘alacrity’ exhibited by the Centre in ordering a CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and sought investigation into alleged BJP links of Sandeep Ssingh, the producer of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is under the scanner in a case.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi asked who in the BJP is trying to ‘save’ Ssingh, who produced the movie PM Narendra Modi.

Singhvi alleged the film producer, who claimed to be Rajput’s close friend, made 53 calls to Maharashtra BJP office in past few months.

“Who was he seeking security from?” Singhvi asked.

"Was Sandeep Ssingh the reasons for showing alacrity in ordering a CBI probe? Why are such people linked to the BJP?" he asked.

Singhvi said Fadnavis and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari should answer as to why Ssingh made these many calls to the Maharashtra BJP office and who was his boss.

The Congress leader said Ssingh's closeness to the ruling party is evident from the fact that he made the biopic on PM Modi.

"He is not a common person as none other than the then CM Devendra Fadnavis released the posters of this film."

On the drugs angle coming up during the investigation into the Rajput death case, Singhvi asked what was the Fadnavis government doing at the time as it was in power in 2017 and 2018.

He also alleged that a case of assault on a minor Swiss national was lodged against Ssingh on March 29 in Mauritius, as per documents available from the Indian embassy.

Singhvi also alleged that even though his company had shown losses, Ssingh was the lone film producer the Vibrant Gujarat in 2019 signed a Rs 177-crore agreement with.

The Supreme Court had last week upheld the transfer to the CBI an FIR lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his son's suicide and misappropriating his money.

He said political parties do not get into Bollywood matters.

“But if a suspect is linked to the ruling party, the country wants to know who is he connected to and who in the BJP is trying to save Ssingh.’

The BJP, however, claimed the party had no connection with the case.

“We had been demanding a CBI probe in Rajput case, as we wanted truth to come out. However, it seems those opposing such investigation knew that something is fishy in the case,” said Union minister Raosaheb Danve.

(With PTI Inputs)