Caught flouting visa norms, 36-year-old woman from Pakistan held by cops

By Express News Service

NOIDA: A Pakistani woman was arrested in Noida for allegedly violating visa rules, police officials said on Sunday. The 36-year-old woman, hailing from Karachi was held on Saturday.

She was staying with her husband at their Ajmeri Gate home in Delhi on a long-term visa.

“The woman had entered Noida in violation of the rules of her long-term visa. She was in a bus which was intercepted for checking under a flyover at Sector 14A of the city.,” a police spokesperson said.

An FIR has been lodged against her at Sector 20 police station under Section 14 of the Foreigners’ Act, 1946, and further legal proceedings are underway in the case, he added.

The woman’s visa allowed her long-term stay in the country but not outside Delhi. For travel anywhere else she was required to have necessary permissions, they said.