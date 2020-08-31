STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre rushing teams to 4 states with steep rise in Covid-19 cases, deaths

The high-level Central teams will visit UP, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha -- the states which have been reporting a sudden surge in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Published: 31st August 2020 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

COVID testing, Odisha

A health worker collects swab sample for rapid antigen test at Unit-3 Urban Primary Health Center UPHC in Bhubaneswar (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry has decided to rush high-level Central teams to Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha, the states which have been reporting a sudden surge in the number of Covid-19 cases and recording high mortalities over the last few days.

The teams will support the state efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of the positive cases, the ministry said.

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh government issues Unlock 4 guidelines; schools, colleges to remain closed till September 30

The central teams shall also guide the states in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up.

Each of the multi-sectoral teams will comprise an epidemiologist and a public health expert.

Of these four states, Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of active cases pegged at 54,666, followed by Odisha (27,219), Chhattisgarh (13,520), and Jharkhand (11,577).

In terms of total confirmed cases to date, Uttar Pradesh has 2,25,632, Odisha has 1,00,934 cases, Jharkhand has 38,435 and Chhattisgarh has 30,092 cases.

ALSO READ | Here is why Odisha needs coronavirus treatment protocol quickly

The most number of deaths have been reported in Uttar Pradesh (3423), while Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh have registered 482, 410, and 269 deaths respectively.

As an ongoing effort, the Union government has been deputing Central teams from time to time to visit various states to interact with the authorities and get a first-hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them so as to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks, if any.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UP coronavirus Odisha coronavirus Union Helath Ministry Jharkhand Chhattisgarh
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Unlock 4: Buses, malls, temples to open up in Tamil Nadu
Former President Pranab Mukherjee. ( Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: A consensus builder who left an imprint on modern India
Gallery
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
The 13th President of India President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020. He was undergoing treatment for removal of a blood clot in his brain at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. At the hospital, the ex-president also tested positive f
India mourns as former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp