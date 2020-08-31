STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Mamata government to discuss September lockdown days with Centre

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced last week that complete lockdown will be imposed across the state on September 7, 11 and 12, in bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Published: 31st August 2020 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Streets wear deserted look at Gariahat area during the biweekly lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata Friday Aug 21 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Streets wear deserted look at Gariahat area during the biweekly lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata Friday Aug 21 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government will discuss with the Centre the issue of enforcing complete lockdown on certain days in September, after it disallowed states from imposing any shutdown outside containment zones under Unlock 4 without prior consultation, a senior official said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced last week that complete lockdown will be imposed across the state on September 7, 11 and 12, in bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Unlock 4 will come into effect across the country from September 1.

"We will discuss the matter with the central government and decide," a senior state government official said.

Containment zones will be notified on the websites of the respective district collectors and by the states/UTs, and information will also be shared with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as per Unlock 4 guidelines.

Since July 23, the West Bengal government has been implementing bi-weekly lockdown.

A complete shutdown in the state is next scheduled on Monday.

Meanwhile, the discharge rate of COVID-19 patients in West Bengal rose to 81.9 per cent after 3,308 patients recovered from the disease on Sunday, the health department said.

A total of 1,30,952 people have so far been cured of COVID-19 in the state.

West Bengal reported 3,019 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing the tally to 1,59,785, while the death toll mounted to 3,176 with 50 more fatalities, the department said in a bulletin.

Kolkata accounted for 19 deaths, followed by neighbouring North 24 Parganas (7), Bankura (5) and Purba Medinipur (4), it said.

Of the 50 deaths, 42 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

The fresh cases include 594 infections from North 24 Parganas and 428 from the metropolis, the department said.

The state now has 25,657 active cases.

Since Saturday, 43,436 samples were tested for COVID- 19, and till date, 18,45,396 such clinical examinations have been conducted, the bulletin added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Bengal Lockdown Kolkata Lockdown
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Will pay Re 1 fine, but also pursue legal remedies: Prashant Bhushan on SC verdict
A view of the bridge on Wainganga river in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni that collapsed following heavy rains on Sunday | PTI
Rains 2020: 14 dead, Flood like situation in central MP
Gallery
The 13th President of India President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020. He was undergoing treatment for removal of a blood clot in his brain at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. At the hospital, the ex-president also tested positive for coronavirus. sits near tulips at the Mughal Gardens during a press preview in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
India mourns as former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp