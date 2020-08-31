STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dehradun diary

Boating in the famous Naini Lake in Nainital will resume from September 1.

Published: 31st August 2020 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

Boating to resume at Naini Lake 
Boating in the famous Naini Lake in Nainital will resume from September 1. Following the Covid-19 outbreak and lockdown, boating in Naini Lake was prohibited from March. The decision to allow boating was taken in a meeting between officials of Nainital municipality and a boat operators committee last week. According to officials of the Nainital municipality, 222 rowing boats and around 60 pedal boats ply in the lake. The livelihood of over 300 boatmen depends upon boating. They were sitting idle during the lockdown when hardly any tourists were coming to the state.

Saints to take Bhoo Samadhi now
A delegation of saints met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday to discuss the preparations for Mahakumbh 2021 and requested the CM to organize the religious event on scheduled dates in February 2021. The saints also asserted that the state government should complete the infrastructure and other related projects for the mela by December 15, 2020. The delegation led by Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad chief Swami Narendra Giri accepted the state government’s proposal for bhoo samadhi (land burial) for the saints in Haridwar. Earlier, the seers were given jal samadhi (water burial) but the ritual polluted Ganga and hence, the state government has requested a shift from the age-old tradition.

Uttarakhand teachers honoured with national awards
Two teachers from Uttarakhand-- Sudha Painuli of Eklavya Model Residential School in Jogla, Dehradun and Kewalanand Kandpal of GHSS Pudkuni in Kapkote, Bageshwar have won the prestigious National Awards to Teachers for their excellent service to the society. The two teachers were congratulated by Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat for their achievement. The Department of School Education and Literacy of the Union Ministry of Education announced the recipients of the National Awards to Teachers, 2020 on Friday. 

Formers CS to join Lok Sabha
Former Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh, who retired on July 31 this year, has been named a secretary in the Lok Sabha. A notification from the Lok Sabha issued on Friday stated that Singh would start his service from September 1, 2020. A 1986-batch IAS officer, Singh during his stint as CS, he monitored several important projects, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious All Weather Road Project for Cham Dham route and reconstruction and development at Kedarnath. Singh hails from Jharkhand and was an IAS officer from Uttarakhand cadre.

Vineet upadhyay
Our correspondent in Dehradun vineet.upadhyay@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Will pay Re 1 fine, but also pursue legal remedies: Prashant Bhushan on SC verdict
A view of the bridge on Wainganga river in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni that collapsed following heavy rains on Sunday | PTI
Rains 2020: 14 dead, Flood like situation in central MP
Gallery
The 13th President of India President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020. He was undergoing treatment for removal of a blood clot in his brain at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. At the hospital, the ex-president also tested positive for coronavirus. sits near tulips at the Mughal Gardens during a press preview in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
India mourns as former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp