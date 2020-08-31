STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
End of an era: Politicians, celebrities mourn the demise of Pranab Mukherjee

Published: 31st August 2020 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 01:06 AM   |  A+A-

Pranab Mukherjee

Former President Pranab Mukherjee. (File | PTI)

By Online Desk

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, who was under treatment for the last 21 days following brain surgery on August 10, passed away on Monday. Scores of people across the political spectrum took to Twitter to pay tributes to the Congress stalwart. 

His son and former MP Abhijit Mukherjee announced the news on Twitter.

President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the death of his predecessor saying his demise is the passing of an era and the nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons.

"Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens," Kovind said on Twitter.

The 84-year-old veteran Congressman who played a crucial role in the functioning of the UPA governments till he was chosen the President in 2012, reflected decency in politics. Pranab Mukherjee served the country as the 13th President from 2012 to 2017.

"I join the country in paying homage to him," wrote Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

In a career lasting five decades, Mukherjee held important portfolios like in Finance, Defence and External affairs.

In her condolence letter to Sharmistha Mukherjee, the daughter of the former president, Congress chief Sonia Ganhid said Mukherjee's  life over the past five decades mirrored 50 years of India's history. "He brought distinction to every post he held. He established a genuine rapport with colleagues across the political spectrum, and he served our country with the utmost dedication," Gandhi said.

She further said,"Pranab Da had been such an integral and prominent part of national life, the Congress party and the central government for over five decades, it is hard to imagine how we can do without his wisdom, experience, sage advice and deep understanding of so many subjects."

Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, "Pranab Da's life will always be cherished for his impeccable service and indelible contribution to our motherland. His demise has left a huge void in Indian polity".

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh said the country has lost one of its greatest leaders. In his death, our country has lost one of its greatest leaders of Independent India. He and I worked very closely in the government of India and I depended on him a great deal for his wisdom, vast knowledge and experience of public affairs," Singh said in his condolence message.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in statement released from the state secretariat said, "It is with deep sorrow I write this. Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee has left us. An era has ended. For decades he was a father figure. From my first win as MP, to being my senior Cabinet colleague, to his becoming President while I was CM."

"So many memories. A visit to Delhi without Pranabda is unimaginable. He is a legend in all subjects from politics to economics. Will be forever grateful. Shall miss him immensely. My condolences to Abhijit & Sharmistha," she added.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh expressing his sadness, wrote, "A big loss for India. Former President of India Hon Shri Pranab Mukherjee Sir will be forever remembered for his work & contribution for the development of India".

Expressing condolences, Israel President Reuven Rivlin described Pranab Mukherjee as true friend of Israel" as Mukherjee was the first Indian President to visit the country in 2015 and helped solidy bilateral relations between the two.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh also called the late President a 'true friend' and said that his contributions to the country's 1971 Liberation War would always be 'outstanding and unforgettable'.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp