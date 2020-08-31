Ganga water to four cities in Bihar to solve water crisis, 9 lakh people to benefit

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: If everything goes according to plan, the people of four cities Nawada, Gaya, BodhGaya and Rajgir, who are facing water shortage for long time, will soon drink purified water from Ganga in Bihar.

The Gangajal (water of river Ganga) would be lifted from Mokama's Hathidah to Halkatora in Nalanda to supply after it is sent through various water purifying tanks to the concerned cities via148 km long pipelines. The Cabinet has already sanctioned a mega budget of Rs. 2692 crores for this ambitious 'Ganga Water Lifting' project.

CM Nitish Kumar, accompanied by WRD minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, visited the Hathidah based originating site on Saturday and monitored the progress of works. After this, CM Nitish Kumar went through Rajgir and made an aerial survey of the entire route of this ambitious project till BodhGaya. According to WRD minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, the Ganga Water Lifting project was approved by the state cabinet on December 19 in 2019.

"CM Nitish Kumar ji has also done an aerial survey to Nalanda after visiting the site of this project on Saturday at Hathidah. On the completion of this project, the people of Gaya, BodhGaya, Nawada and Rajgir would get a major relief from drinking water crisis," the Minister said.

He said that the first phase of this mega project will be completed by 2021 to benefit more than 9 lakhs of people of concerned cities.

Sanjeev Hans, Secretary of WRD, said that the project has been taken into work under the ‘Jal-Jivan–Haryali' campaign on top priority.

He added that a Hyderabad based Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited company has signed an agreement to execute this project carrying a huge budget of Rs. 2692 crores.

In the second phase of this project, more than 13 lakhs of people of these cities would be benefited. "The approach channel of this project-around 356 meter of length and 49 meter of width is being built at Hathidah in Mokama of Patna district. A number of water treatment plants and tanks of heavy storage capacity would be built in these cities," he said.

"The more than 148 km long pipeline would be laid down to supply Ganga Water from Hathidah to four cities via different localities."