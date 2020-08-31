J&K boys hit by pellets during Muharram procession in Srinagar, stare at dark future

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A young boy, who was hit in both eyes during pellet firing by security forces in Bemina area of Srinagar on Saturday, is staring at a dark future with doctors saying that he might lose his eyesight permanently.

Another youth, injured in the same incident, has suffered damage in one eye and doctors are trying their best to save his eyesight.

Tanveer Ahmad Bhat, a class 10 student studying in Aligarh, had returned home after the Covid-19 lockdown and was taking part in a Muharram procession at Hamdania Colony Bemina in Srinagar when it came under intense pellet shelling by security forces.

“Our procession was peaceful. However, the police first resorted to lathi-charge to disperse us and then resorted to pellet firing. As I was leaving, I turned back to see what was happening and was hit by pellets,” said Tanveer.

Tanveer has been hit by pellets in both eyes and was operated by doctors at the SMHS hospital immediately after his arrival. According to doctors, the cornea has been penetrated by the pellets.

“There is likely cornea perforation,” they said adding his eyes have been hit by at least 15 pellets. The doctors said there are very dim chances of him regaining the eyesight again.

“He has been studying in Aligarh since class 6 and had returned to Valley after the lockdown,” said Tanveer’s father Nazir Ahmad Bhat. “We are praying that he sees again,” he said.

In the bed opposite Tanveer, lies Suhail Abbas Mir who was also hit in the same procession and sustained pellet injuries in his left eye and left arm.

“We were totally peaceful and there was no stone pelting from the procession,” said Suhail, a class 12th student.

“What was our crime? We did not pelt stones or fire bullets. We were marching peacefully and performing our religious rituals,” he asked.

Suhail underwent one operation and doctors may perform another surgery on his damaged left eye in the next few days.

He works as a labourer to support his family and is worried about how he will earn if he loses his eyesight.

Doctors, however, are hopeful that he might regain his eyesight with proper treatment and care.