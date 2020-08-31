Strict lockdown enforced across West Bengal, violators taken to task

By PTI

KOLKATA: Normal life was affected across West Bengal on Monday, the last day of the month, with most people preferring to remain indoors and vehicles staying off the roads, as a total lockdown was enforced across the state.

Violation of the shutdown norms was, however, witnessed in some districts, where the police took the offenders to task.

In Cooch Behar, the offenders, once caught, had to undergo rapid antigen test.

Streets in the city and elsewhere mostly wore a deserted look, with police personnel keeping a strict watch on all major thoroughfares, and traffic intersections.

Those who stepped out were asked to provide proof to justify their need for leaving home amid the shutdown.

All government and private establishments, banks, shops and marketplaces remained closed due to the lockdown.

Essential services, such as medicine shops and milk supply were kept out of the purview of the shutdown.

Petrol pumps also remained operational during the day.

Flight services at Kolkata international airport remained suspended, while long-distance trains were rescheduled at Howrah and Sealdah termini.

Ferry services through inland waterways also did not operate on Monday.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March, over 1.5 lakh people contracted the disease in Bengal, of which at least 3,100 succumbed to the dreaded virus.