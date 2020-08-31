STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unlock 4: Religious places in Himachal Pradesh to open; inter-state public transport buses will not be allowed

The restrictions imposed in view of the COVID-19 outbreak will remain in place till September 30 in accordance with the August 29 directions by the national executive committee.

Commuters travel in a bus during Unlock phase (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday decided to open religious places under Unlock 4 even as inter-state movement of public transport buses will remain prohibited.

The religious places in the state had been closed in March to check the spread of coronavirus.

Chief Secretary cum chairman of the state executive committee Anil Khachi directed district magistrates, police officials and other state authorities to ensure strict compliance of the extension of the lockdown in containment zones.

The coronavirus induced country-wide lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from March 25 and it was extended in phases till May 31.

The Unlock process of the country had begun on June 1 with the graded reopening of commercial, social, religious and other activities.

Unlock 4 will come into effect from September 1 and will continue till September 30.

The chief secretary said religious places will be opened only as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be issued by the Department of Language, Art and Culture.

However, no exact date for opening the religious places has been mentioned in the order.

People entering the state will have to register online on covid19epass.hp.gov.in, the official directed, adding that the details of their arrival would be shared with officials concerned for quarantine requirement and contact tracing.

All persons coming from high load COVID-19 cities will be institutionally quarantined, he said.

Tourists with a valid booking for at least two nights and having been tested negative for COVID-19 not earlier than 96 hours may be exempted from quarantine, the chief secretary added.

