We deserve justice too: MP farmers seek aid for crop loss, invoke Sushant Singh Rajput case

Farmers at Jafarkhedi village in Vidisha, about eight kms from the district headquarters, staged the protest at their farms.

Published: 31st August 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

VIDISHA: Farmers in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha on Sunday held a protest to seek compensation for crop loss due to heavy rains by placing late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's portraits at the site saying that just as people want justice for the filmstar, they should support the cultivators.

Talking to reporters, a farmer and a Congress leader Devendra Singh Rathod said that due to heavy rains, the crops in the area have got destroyed.

"The farmers staged a protest with the portraits of Sushant Singh Rajput at the site," he said, adding that they also paid tribute to the late actor.

"During the protest, the farmers urged the media and people to stand up for them like the entire country is standing up for the justice to Rajput," he said.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI grills Rhea Chakraborty for nine hours on third day

Another farmer, Sundar Singh, said that their families were sad due to the crop loss just as Sushant's family was grief-stricken due to his death.

"Just as the government is making efforts to give justice to Sushant, it should work for the farmers in the same manner," farmer Shivraj Piprodiya said.

"There are lakhs of farmers who lost their crops in Madhya Pradesh," he added.

The Central Bureau of Invesstigation (CBI) is currently probing the death case of Rajput, who was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14.

During their agitation, the protesters were seen holding placards.

Meanwhile, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) G S Verma said that assessment of crop damage will be done after harvesting.

At present, the survey is being carried out, he said.

