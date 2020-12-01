23.67 per cent voting recorded till 11 am in second phase of DDC elections in J&K

By ANI

JAMMU: The second phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections has recorded a voter percentage of 23.67 per cent till 11 am, as per the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Voting in the second phase of the DDC polls and byelections for panch and sarpanchs in Jammu and Kashmir is underway.

Voting for DDC polls is taking place in 43 constituencies -- 25 in Kashmir Division and 18 in Jammu -- and it will continue till 2 pm today.There are a total of 321 candidates in the electoral fray -- 196 from the Kashmir Division and 125 from Jammu.

Out of 7,95,118 voters, 3,88,273 are from Jammu Division and 4,06,845 are from Kashmir. Kashmir Division has 2,12,024 male voters and 1,94,821 women, whereas Jammu has 2,04,721 male electors and 1,83,553 female voters.

The sarpanch bypolls are being conducted in 83 constituencies and total 223 (151 male and 72 female) candidates are in the fray. The panch bypolls are being held in 331 constituencies with 709 candidates (552 males and 157 females) in the fray.

There are 2,142 polling stations -- 837 in the Jammu Division and 1,305 in Kashmir.