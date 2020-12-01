STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena after visiting residence of CM Uddhav Thackeray

Earlier this year, Matondkar had taken a stand against Kangana Ranaut for calling Mumbai 'Pak occupied Kashmir' and backed the Shiv Sena on the Marathi manoos agenda

Published: 01st December 2020 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

urmila matondkar

Actor-turned politician Urmila Matondkar pays obeisance to late Bal Thackeray, the founder. Matondkar joined Sena in in presence of CM Uddhav Thackeray, Rashmi Thackeray in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Actor Urmila Matondkar joined the Shiv Sena on Tuesday in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence 'Matoshree'.

Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray tied the thread called 'Shiv bandhan' on the hand of the actor. Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar and other senior Sena leaders were also present.

Before Matondkar joined the Shiv Sena officially on Tuesday, the party had recommended her name as a member of the legislative council (MLC) appointed through the Governor's quota.

In 2019, she had contested the Lok Sabha elections on the Congress ticket against the sitting BJP MP Gopal Shetty. Later, she resigned from the Congress.

Earlier this year, Matondkar had taken a stand against Kangana Ranaut for calling Mumbai 'Pak occupied Kashmir' and backed the Shiv Sena on the Marathi manoos agenda.

The entry of Matondkar will be a big boost to the Sena, particularly in consolidating the Marathi voters.

