AG grants permission to law student to initiate contempt proceedings against cartoonist Rachita Taneja

The AG responded to the request of a law student, Aditya Kashyap, who sought permission from the court to initiate contempt proceedings against Taneja. 

Published: 01st December 2020

Cartoon by Rachita Taneja.

Cartoon by Rachita Taneja. (Photo | @sanitarypanels, Twitter)

By Online Desk

Attorney General (AG) KK Venugopal on Tuesday granted consent to start contempt of court proceedings against comic artist Rachita Taneja. 

The AG responded to the request of a law student, Aditya Kashyap, who sought permission from the court to initiate contempt proceedings against Taneja, the Bar and Bench reported.

Comic Artist Taneja had on November 12, tweeted a cartoon which depicted the BJP and the Supreme court being biased towards Republic TV journalist, Arnab Goswami by granting him interim bail. The cartoon read with a reporter in the middle saying, "Tu Janta nahi mera baap kaun hai. (You don't know who my father is)"

The AG wrote in his granting letter that Taneja's tweets implicate that the "Supreme Court is biased towards the ruling party."

Kashyap attached screenshots of multiple tweets and added that these posts "scandalizes the Hon'ble Supreme Court, insinuates and attributes motives behind judgments of the Court." 

The AG said, "I am satisfied that each of the tweets with cartoons attached is in contempt of the Supreme Court of India, hence I grant my consent." 

