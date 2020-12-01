STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar-born young cricketers felicitated by state energy department

The CMD encouraged the lads and said that it was a matter of pride that they have carved out a niche in the game.

Published: 01st December 2020 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Ishan Kishan and Anukool S Roy(Photo| EPS)

CMD Power and Principal Secretary of health felicitating cricketer Ishan Kishan and Anukool S Roy (Photo| EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The Department of Energy felicitated Bihar-born cricketers Ishan Kishan and Anukool S Roy on Monday at an event held at Urja stadium in Patna.

Speaking at the event, cricketer-turned-CMD of Bihar State Energy Department Sanjiv Hans said, "Cricket, in particular, is a sport wherein brilliant combination of timing as well technique with pinpointed concentration decides the results of the game".

He encouraged the lads and said that it was a matter of pride that they have carved out a niche in the game.

Ishan Kishan is Patna-born left-handed cricketer, while Anukool S Roy belongs to Samastipur in Bihar. Interestingly, Roy is also known as "Samastipur's Ravindra Jadeja" because of electrifying performance.

Roy played in 2017-18 Vijay Hazare trophy as well as the Ranji trophy. He is also the joint highest wicket-taker in the under-19 World Cup.

Kishan has been the captain of India's squad for the 2016 under-19 World Cup.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ishan Kishan Anukool S Roy Under 19 World Cup
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp