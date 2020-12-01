Bihar-born young cricketers felicitated by state energy department

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Department of Energy felicitated Bihar-born cricketers Ishan Kishan and Anukool S Roy on Monday at an event held at Urja stadium in Patna.

Speaking at the event, cricketer-turned-CMD of Bihar State Energy Department Sanjiv Hans said, "Cricket, in particular, is a sport wherein brilliant combination of timing as well technique with pinpointed concentration decides the results of the game".

He encouraged the lads and said that it was a matter of pride that they have carved out a niche in the game.

Ishan Kishan is Patna-born left-handed cricketer, while Anukool S Roy belongs to Samastipur in Bihar. Interestingly, Roy is also known as "Samastipur's Ravindra Jadeja" because of electrifying performance.

Roy played in 2017-18 Vijay Hazare trophy as well as the Ranji trophy. He is also the joint highest wicket-taker in the under-19 World Cup.

Kishan has been the captain of India's squad for the 2016 under-19 World Cup.

