Will always foil Pakistan’s cowardly infiltration attempts, says BSF chief on Raising Day

Published: 01st December 2020 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Border Security Force BSF DG Rakesh Asthana during the 56th raising day event of BSF at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The BSF will always stand to protect the country from the coward infiltration attempts of Pakistan, said Rakesh Asthana, Director-General of BSF on the occasion of the 56th Raising Day of the force on Tuesday.

"We want to assure the country that our men will always stand to protect the country from the coward infiltration attempts of Pakistan, which we see have risen in the recent past," the Director-General of BSF said.

IN PICS | BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 

The BSF DG also paid tributes to BSF personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty on the occasion.

"I pay my respects to families of all BSF personnel who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The BSF is the sentry to the more than 6,000 km long international border of the country. The BSF constituted with 25 battalions, is 192 battalions strong today," he said.

The event was organised at BSF Chhawla camp with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. A parade by BSF personnel also took place to mark the occasion.

BSF was officially raised in accordance with an Act of the Indian Parliament on December 1, 1965, soon after the India-Pakistan War of 1965.

Earlier today, expressing pride on the occasion of the 56th 'Raising Day' of the Border Security Force (BSF), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the force has distinguished itself with its unwavering commitment to protect the nation and assist citizens during natural calamities.

"Best wishes to all BSF personnel and their families on the special occasion of their Raising Day. BSF has distinguished itself as a valorous force, unwavering in its commitment to protect the nation and assist citizens during natural calamities. India is proud of BSF!" tweeted Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

