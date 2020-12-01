STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Clear more than six-month-old bills of empanelled lawyers: HC to Centre, AAP govt

The application by the lawyer was filed seeking impleadment in a petition by another advocate who has contended that fees or bills of several Delhi government lawyers have been pending for long.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Centre and AAP government to clear as early as possible all more than six month old bills generated by their respective empanelled lawyers.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued the interim direction while hearing a central government lawyer's plea claiming that his professional fees have not been paid for some time and several of his bills have been pending for long.

"Respondents to clear all the bills received prior to six months as early as possible and practicable," the court said.

The application by the lawyer was filed seeking impleadment in a petition by another advocate who has contended that fees or bills of several Delhi government lawyers have been pending for long.

The court allowed the central government's empanelled lawyer to be impleaded as a party in the main matter and disposed of his application.

The main petition has been moved by Piyush Gupta, a lawyer, who has contended that the government lawyers were facing financial hardships during the prevailing situation when courts are closed as their professional fees and bills, the only source of income for some, have been pending for long.

 

