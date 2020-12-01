STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmer bodies, except punjab-based KMSC, to attend meeting with Centre

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday had invited leaders of farmer unions for talks on Tuesday, instead of December 3, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and cold.

Farmers at Delhi-UP border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against new farm law at Ghazipur in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Farmer unions on Tuesday decided to attend a meeting with the Centre as protesters continued their agitation at Delhi border points against the government's new farm laws.

"In our meeting, we have decided to accept the central government's offer to hold talks at 3 pm today. Representatives of protesting farmers will attend the meeting with Union ministers," farmer leader Baljeet Singh Mahal said.

Thousands of farmers stayed put at various Delhi border points for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming.

The meeting has been called at 3 pm on December 1 at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital, Tomar said, adding that those leaders who were present in the meeting held on November 13 have been invited this time.

On Monday, the farmers said that they have come to the national capital for a "decisive battle" and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to their "mann ki baat".

They said that they will continue their agitation until their demands are met.

Punjab-based farmers' body Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) refused to participate in a meeting, demanding that representatives of all farmer unions be invited for talks.

The KMSC is one of the 32 Punjab farmers' bodies invited for talks with the Centre.

ALSO READ | 'Delhi Chalo' stir: Ready to talk with farmers, reiterates Centre as Modi government meets at Nadda's residence

"A committee of several farmers' bodies has not been invited and moreover, the prime minister is not holding this meeting. Because of these reasons, KMSC is not going to attend the meeting," KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said.

Pandher accused the government of trying to divide the protesting farmers by not inviting all the farmer unions.

"If 32 Punjab-based farmers' bodies have been invited (for talks), a committee representing around 500 farmers' organisations is also there which should have also been invited," he said.

"By not inviting all farmers' bodies, an attempt is being made to divide the farmer organisations. If we attend the meeting, it will be presumed that this agitation (against farm laws) is only taking place in Punjab which could be the conspiracy of the Centre," he claimed.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that these farm laws are in the interest of the farming community, Pandher said, "He (the PM) has already given his decision before the meeting. And now, no minister can go against the PM."

