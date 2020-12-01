STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ensure fire safety measures in medical facilities: Centre to states after Rajkot COVID-19 hospital mishap

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla wrote a letter to chief secretaries of all states and UTs emphasising that utmost precautions must be taken.

Published: 01st December 2020 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Blast, Fire

Representational image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday ordered all states and union territories to re-inspect and re-check all medical facilities and ensure proper fire safety at hospitals and clinics.

In view of recent fire incidents in two hospitals in Gujarat which killed 14 people, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla wrote a letter to chief secretaries of all states and UTs emphasising that utmost precautions must be taken at a time when the country is fighting the coronavirus pandemic.  

The senior bureaucrat also called for an action taken report  “at the earliest” from the states in the matter.

The home secretary also said occurrence of various fire incidents in hospitals and nursing homes in recent past and non-adherence of fire safety measures by authorities in their respective jurisdiction is a matter of concern. 

Bhalla said recently six precious lives of Covid-19 patients were lost in a fire incident at an ICU ward of a hospital in Rajkot and eight people died in a hospital in Ahmedabad.

“At such a crucial time, when the country is fighting against pandemic, utmost precaution needs to be taken to avoid such incidents. I would urge you to ensure compliance of above advisory and direct all concerned to immediately re-inspect, re-check all hospitals and nursing homes from the point of view of fire protection and means of escape to prevent recurrence of such fire incidences,” the home secretary wrote in the letter.

The home secretary said the directorate general (fire services, civil defence and home guards) in the Ministry of Home Affairs has been issuing necessary advisories at regular intervals to the states and UTs so that suitable directions may be issued to ensure compliance of fire safety guidelines and various codes and standards, and to ensure that proper fire safety measures are in place in all the buildings, including hospitals and nursing homes.

Bhalla said in addition, guidelines have also been issued by the National Disaster Management Authority for hospital safety, laying down the provisions to establish the minimum requirements for a reasonable degree of safety from fire emergencies in hospitals.

"An action-taken report may kindly be shared with this ministry at the earliest," he wrote in the letter.

(With PTI Inputs)

