STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers' protest: Bring clause-by-clause objections, we will address them, Agri Minister tells ryots

Another round of talks is scheduled for Thursday over the farmers' opposition to three new farm laws enacted by the government.

Published: 01st December 2020 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The talks between the government and farmer representatives remained inconclusive on Tuesday with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar conveying to protesting farmers to come with clause-by-clause objections to the new farm laws so that their concerns could be addressed.

Another round of talks is scheduled for Thursday over the farmers' opposition to three new farm laws enacted by the government.

The government has apparently conveyed categorically that the new laws cannot be repealed.

Tomar said the government is ready to address concerns of farmers.

"We will try to resolve them. We had told them that if they come with clause-by-clause objections, we will try to address them," he said when asked about the outcome of the meeting.

The minister said there would be another meeting on December 3. He said that they had suggested to farmer representatives to form a small group of about five people, who may speak on behalf of farmers, but the farmers who were present in the meeting said they all will attend the next meeting.

"They said they all will come again for discussions," Tomar said.

WATCH: 

Asked if agitation will end soon, the minister said discussions were in progress.

Sources said the government has told farmers that it is willing to work with them and have discussions on their objections. Thousands of farmers are protesting in border areas of Delhi against the three new agriculture laws.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Singh Tomar Farm Laws farmers protest
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp