STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Haryana farmers raise slogans, show black flags to Anil Vij in Ambala

In a video from the protest site, the farmers can be seen blocking the Minister's car and raising anti-government slogans amid their ongoing protest against central farm laws.

Published: 01st December 2020 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

AMBALA: Haryana farmers raised slogans of 'Kisan Ekta Zindabad' and showed black flags to Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij outside Panjokhra Sahib Gurudwara in Ambala on Monday.

In a video from the protest site, the farmers can be seen blocking the Minister's car and raising anti-government slogans amid their ongoing protest against central farm laws.

"The farmers of Punjab are our comrades. BJP leaders are saying that there are no farmers in the ongoing protests against farm laws from Haryana, so we will protest against the leader of BJP and central government like this to show our dissatisfaction with the "black laws"," said a farmer while aspeaking to media.

The agitated farmers showed black flags and raised slogans against the government at the Gurudwara Panjokhra Sahib whereVij had gone to pay his obeisance on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's 551st birth anniversary, also known as 'Prakash Parv', on Monday.

Vij on November 28 had said that Punjab farmers were protesting against the farm laws due to internal state politics and hoped that the issues will be resolved after dialogue between the Centre and Farmer Unions.

"The farm laws have been accepted by farmers across the country except those in Punjab. It is due to internal politics and engineered agendas, the farmers are protesting there. The Centre has invited the agitated farmers for a dialogue. I am hopeful that the issues will be resolved soon," Vij had told the reporters.

Farmers have been protesting at various places in Delhi and Haryana and have rejected the Central government's offer to hold talks on December 3 saying that imposing conditions for starting a dialogue is an insult to them.

Around 32 farmer organisations, mostly from Punjab, and a few farmers from Gujarat and Maharashtra as well managed to reach Delhi on Friday and assembled at the border areas to continue their protest.

Meanwhile, ahead of the meeting with the farmer leaders at 3 pm today, amid protests against the recent farm laws, several Union Cabinet Ministers are meeting at the residence of BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday.Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar arrived at the residence of Nadda to hold a meeting to discuss the ongoing farmers' protest ahead of a key meeting later today.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Vij Farm Laws Farmers Protests
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp