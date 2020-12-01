Heavy police force deployed at Delhi border points as farmers' protest enters sixth day

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi border points remained under heavy police deployment on Tuesday, with concrete barriers and multilayered barricades in place as protesting farmers continue their agitation against the Centre's new agri laws.

For the sixth consecutive day, thousands of farmers have been staging protests at Tigri and Singhu borders amid heavy security deployment but the situation remained peaceful.

According to the police, checking of vehicles has also been intensified at the border points as a precautionary measure in view of the "Delhi Chalo" protest march by farmers.

Cemented barriers and multilayered barricades have also been put up besides heavy security personnel at Ghazipur border near UP gate where many farmers have been protesting since Saturday, a senior police officer said.

The move comes after the agitating farmers threatened to block all entry points to the national capital.

"Delhi Police has strengthened its presence at various border points in the wake of the farmer's protest. All internal and outside forces have been mobilised to the maximum," another senior police officer said.

Besides Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders, no such protests have been reported from any other border points connecting Delhi with Haryana or Uttar Pradesh.

As a preventative measure, the security deployment has also been enhanced on the Delhi-Gurgaon border because of the "Delhi Chalo" march call given by various farmer groups.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had appealed to the farmers to shift to the Burari ground and said the Centre was ready to hold discussions with them as soon as they move to the designated place.

A meeting of over 30 farmer groups had on Sunday rejected Shah's offer for talks before the scheduled date of December 3 and demanded an unconditional dialogue.