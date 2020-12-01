STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Jagdeep Dhankhar trying to disturb peace in Bengal': TMC demands governor's removal

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Dastidar said that Dhankhar was behaving like a "BJP leader".

Published: 01st December 2020 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar

Trinamool MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar (Photo | Facebook/Kakoli Ghosh)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Senior Trinamool Congress leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Tuesday demanded immediate removal of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post of the governor of West Bengal, alleging that he was trying to disturb the peace in the state.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Dastidar said that Dhankhar was behaving like a "BJP leader".

"Governor is like the head of the family. Instead of taking everybody along, he is trying to disturb the peace and stability of the state.

He is behaving like a BJP leader. We think, for the betterment of the state, he should be immediately removed," said Dastidar, a three-time Lok Sabha MP.

She also attacked the Centre over the PM-Cares fund, alleging that the money in it is unaccounted for.

"The Centre is misusing the powers granted to it by Constitution. They are withholding significant amounts owed to the states. The Centre owes Bengal Rs 85,000 crores" she said.

Dastidar also hit out at the BJP over atrocities against Dalits.

"Before every election, we see nice photoshoots with BJP leaders taking food packed from five-star hotels and pretending to eat with Dalit families. After the polls, Dalit women are abused, raped, their bodies are burnt.

This is the truth of BJP," she said in an apparent reference to the Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar West Bengal TMC Congress BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp