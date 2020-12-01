STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No guarantee every Indian will get COVID-19 vaccine next year, Ayurveda will save them: Ramdev

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had on Monday said that the Central government a plan to provide coronavirus vaccines to around 25-30 crore people by July-August next year.

Published: 01st December 2020 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File photo)

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: There is no guarantee everybody will get the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 in India with a population of 135 crores, said Yoga guru Ramdev on Tuesday, adding that yoga and Ayurveda will save them.

"There is no guarantee that common people will get the coronavirus vaccine in 2021 in this country with a population of 135 crores. In such a situation, people will be saved from yoga, Ayurveda and from lifestyle changes and we have saved. We should follow the best practices of Yoga. The whole world is following it," Ramdev said while addressing a press conference here after meeting Harayana Health Minister Anil Vij, who was administered a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' at a hospital in Ambala on November 20.

When asked about his meeting with Vij, Ramdev said, "We have a very old relationship. Vij is a fighter man. With use Yoga in sports and education, he is aiming to make Haryana a healthy state. I appreciate his efforts," he added.

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the government had never spoken about vaccinating the entire country for the coronavirus pandemic.

At a press briefing, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that there might not even be a need to vaccinate the entire population and that it is important to discuss such scientific issues, based on factual information only.

"I just want to make this clear that the government has never spoken about vaccinating the entire country. It's important that we discuss such scientific issues, based on factual information only," Rajesh Bhushan said when asked about a timeline for inoculating the entire country.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had on Monday said that the Central government a plan to provide coronavirus vaccines to around 25-30 crore people by July-August next year.

"In the first 3-4 months of next year, there is a possibility that we will be able to provide vaccine to the people of the country. By July-August, we have a plan to provide vaccines to around 25-30 crore people and we are preparing accordingly," Vardhan told reporters in New Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramdev COVID-19 Covid-19 vaccine Ayurveda
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp