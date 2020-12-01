STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Protesting farmers light diyas, distribute sweets to police at Singhu on Guru Nanak Jayanti

On Sunday, security was beefed up and concrete barriers placed at all borders points connecting the city as the farmers threatened to block all highways to the national capital.

Published: 01st December 2020 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers Protest

Farmers light candles on the barricades blocking their entry on the occasion of birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev at the Singhu Border. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Thousands of farmers agitating at the Singhu and Tikri borders of the national capital offered prayers, lit ‘diyas’ and exchanged sweets on Guru Nanak Jayanti on Monday as they continued their fight against the Centre’s new agri laws. 

The farmers, largely from Punjab and Haryana, celebrated Gurupurab — the 155th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev — at the border and made ‘Karah Prasad’ in big pans and did seva. 

​The farmer who have reached the Nirankari grounds in Burari also celebrate the day. Many farmers also distributed the sweets and prasad to the police forces on security duty.

“We wanted to visit the Gurdwara for prayers but these police officials are not letting us out. Thus, we are making prasads and will offer prayers and remember Babaji and distribute prasad,” said Gurpreet Singh at the Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari. 

ALSO WATCH:

Farmers were seen performing ‘Ardas’ (prayer) at the Haryana-Delhi border. 

At dusk, earthen lamps were placed on the barricades by the protesting farmers who exchanged sweets while preparing for another winter night in their tractor-trollys which have been turned into makeshift shelters. 

Many protesters said that they have come prepared for a long haul with rations and other necessities.On Sunday, security was beefed up and concrete barriers placed at all borders points connecting the city as the farmers threatened to block all highways to the national capital.

Medical camp for farmers

Two doctors from Gurugram have set up a  medical camp for the protesters at the Singhu border. 

“We are helping the farmers at our own level as we want to support them in their fight. We are checking blood pressure and distributing PCM, crocin and other basic medicines,” said Dr Sarika Verma and Dr Karan Juneja. 

“Many of the people here are not much aware of Covid-19 pandemic and not wearing masks which poses a threat to others. Thus, we are distributing and advising them to wear masks especially the elderly and those who have cough and cold,” said the doctors. 

They said that they have distributed basic medicines to nearly 300 farmers and said a Covid-19 camp is much needed at the site.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmers protest Farmers protest in Delhi Farm Laws
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp