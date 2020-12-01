Protesting farmers light diyas, distribute sweets to police at Singhu on Guru Nanak Jayanti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Thousands of farmers agitating at the Singhu and Tikri borders of the national capital offered prayers, lit ‘diyas’ and exchanged sweets on Guru Nanak Jayanti on Monday as they continued their fight against the Centre’s new agri laws.

The farmers, largely from Punjab and Haryana, celebrated Gurupurab — the 155th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev — at the border and made ‘Karah Prasad’ in big pans and did seva.

​The farmer who have reached the Nirankari grounds in Burari also celebrate the day. Many farmers also distributed the sweets and prasad to the police forces on security duty.

“We wanted to visit the Gurdwara for prayers but these police officials are not letting us out. Thus, we are making prasads and will offer prayers and remember Babaji and distribute prasad,” said Gurpreet Singh at the Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari.

Farmers were seen performing ‘Ardas’ (prayer) at the Haryana-Delhi border.

At dusk, earthen lamps were placed on the barricades by the protesting farmers who exchanged sweets while preparing for another winter night in their tractor-trollys which have been turned into makeshift shelters.

Many protesters said that they have come prepared for a long haul with rations and other necessities.On Sunday, security was beefed up and concrete barriers placed at all borders points connecting the city as the farmers threatened to block all highways to the national capital.

Medical camp for farmers

Two doctors from Gurugram have set up a medical camp for the protesters at the Singhu border.

“We are helping the farmers at our own level as we want to support them in their fight. We are checking blood pressure and distributing PCM, crocin and other basic medicines,” said Dr Sarika Verma and Dr Karan Juneja.

“Many of the people here are not much aware of Covid-19 pandemic and not wearing masks which poses a threat to others. Thus, we are distributing and advising them to wear masks especially the elderly and those who have cough and cold,” said the doctors.

They said that they have distributed basic medicines to nearly 300 farmers and said a Covid-19 camp is much needed at the site.