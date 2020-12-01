STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Row erupts as Khattar says won't allow Rajasthan's bajra in Haryana

The Congress government in Rajasthan said the stand of the Khattar-led Haryana government exposed the hypocrisy of the BJP's ‘one nation, one market’ slogan.

Published: 01st December 2020 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Even as the farmers' agitation rages on in New Delhi, a major row has erupted between the Rajasthan and Haryana governments over the purchase of bajra crops. 

In contrast to the ‘one nation, one market’ slogan which the Modi government has been arguing in defence of the new farm laws, Haryana CM Manoharlal Khattar had on Sunday tweeted that Rajasthan's bajra would not be allowed to be sold in Haryana. 

This has angered the Congress government in Rajasthan which said the stand of the Khattar-led Haryana government exposed the hypocrisy of the BJP's ‘one nation, one market’ slogan.

Khattar asserted that in the mandis of Haryana, bajra is being purchased at the rate of Rs 2150 per quintal and in Rajasthan, it is being sold at 1300 per quintal. The Haryana CM said he would not permit farmers from Rajasthan to sell in his state. 

After the controversial tweet by Khattar, the political temperature in Rajasthan has heated up and state Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasara hit back at him. Dotasara also took to Twitter and argued that the lies of ‘one nation, one market’ under the new agricultural laws are being exposed by a BJP chief minister. 

Dotasara remarked, “We have been saying from the beginning that the BJP government at the Centre has brought these black laws to benefit its business friends. That’s why the ‘Annadata’ (farmers)  of the country is on the streets today and is forced to agitate.”

Rajasthan is the largest producer of bajra in the country. It produces well over 1/3rd of the total production of India every year. This year, bajra crops were sown in 39.42 lakh hectares and yielded a bumper crop of 43.64 lakh metric tonnes. Since no Bajra is being purchased on MSP in the state, farmers are selling Bajra at just Rs 1300 per quintal while Haryana is buying with an MSP of Rs 2150 per quintal.
 
Even grain traders in Rajasthan are upset with the comments of the Haryana Chief Minister. They argue that it’s the central government that decides the MSP and purchases at the given rate. They also question that when the bajra in Haryana is being purchased by the Centre, the attitude of the Haryana CM is unacceptable.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manoharlal Khattar bajra farmers protest Rajasthan MSP
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp