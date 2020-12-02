STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amarinder to meet Amit Shah ahead of crucial talks between Centre and farmers on December 3

Sources said that Singh will hold deliberations with Shah on Thursday morning in Delhi in an effort to work out an amicable solution to the deadlock.

Published: 02nd December 2020 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 10:43 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI, CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will meet Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Thursday, ahead of the talks between the Centre and farmer leaders over their agitation against the new farm laws.

Sources said that Singh will hold deliberations with Shah on Thursday morning in Delhi in an effort to work out an amicable solution to the deadlock.

The Punjab chief minister has been supporting the farmers' stir and the state Assembly had also passed a set of laws aimed at negating the Centre's farm legislation.

Singh had said that he and his government were willing to mediate in the talks between the Centre and the farmers in the collective interest of all.

The protesting farmers, a large number of whom are from Punjab, have been holding sit-ins for seven days on the borders of the national capital.

They are demanding that the government withdraw the new farm laws if it wants them to end their stir.

The farmer leaders and the central government are set to hold another round of discussions on Thursday after a meeting on Tuesday was inconclusive.

Farmer unions claim the new laws will lead to the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving farmers to the mercy of corporate houses.

But the government says the system will continue and the laws will give farmers more options to sell their crops.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit shah Amarinder Singh Farmers protest Delhi chalo
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • chandrasekaran
    is this statemanship or oneupmanship. the party has oppposed the bills. and punjab farmers on the roads. what the captain is doing. you passed a bill in the assembly . what is there to talk/? this is not only betrayal of the farmers but his own party. these people. congress is full of drohis. why did you want to bail out these two idiots who have taken the country to the precipice. let them dance to the music. pathetic Mr. Amarinder Singh
    11 hours ago reply
IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp