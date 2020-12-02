Centre sets up task force to suggest ways of imparting technical education in mother tongue

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday set up a task force under the Union higher education secretary Amit Khare to prepare a roadmap for imparting technical education in the mother tongue.

The development comes days after the government said it has started short-listing some Indian Institutes of Technology and National Institutes of Technology where the engineering courses will be offered in mother tongue beginning next year.

Offering technical education in the mother tongue is part of the National Education Policy 2020, adopted by the government recently.

The task force will take into consideration the suggestions made by various stakeholders and will submit a report in a month, said a statement by the Union education ministry.

The decision was taken by minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank in a high-level meeting on Wednesday in which several directors of the IITs and academicians were present, apart from the government officials.

The agenda of the meeting was to discuss and deliberate regarding the implementation of the education policy.

Pokhariyal said that the meeting was a step in the direction towards achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision that students may pursue professional courses such as medicine, engineering, and law among others in their mother tongue.

The minister said that while no language will be imposed on any student, enabling provisions should be made so that bright students are not deprived of technical education due to lack of knowledge of the English language.