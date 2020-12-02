STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 caseload in India climbs to 94.99 lakh, death toll at 1,38,122

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 89,32,647 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.03 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

Published: 02nd December 2020 10:33 AM

Health workers collect swab samples at Kempegowda Bus Station | Shriram BN

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 94.99 lakh, while the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 89 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to over 94 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 94,99,413, with 36,604 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,38,122  with 501 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 89,32,647 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.03 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The active COVID-19 caseload remained below 5 lakh for the 22nd consecutive day.

There are 4,28,644 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 4.51 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past  50 lakh on September 16,  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed  90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR, 14,24,45,949 samples have been tested up to December 1 with 10,96,651 samples being tested on Tuesday.

