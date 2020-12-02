STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eight persons die, two suffer injuries as sand-laden truck topples over car in UP

According to Kaushambi DM Amit Singh, the initial reports suggested that the truck driver lost control over the wheel after one of its tires burst.

Published: 02nd December 2020 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Accident

For representational purposes

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Eight persons lost their lives in Kaushambi district of the state when a sand-laden truck toppled over and fell on a car late on Tuesday night. 

According to the local sources, the incident took place at Deviganj intersection under Kadhadhm Kotwali police station. Apart from the deaths, two persons suffered grievous injuries in the accident and have been shifted to the area hospital. 

Kaushambi falls in Prayagraj division and is around 190 km from the state capital Lucknow.

The victims were returning after attending a wedding ceremony at the time of the accident, police sources informed. 

According to Kaushambi DM Amit Singh, the initial reports suggested that the truck driver lost control over the wheel after one of its tires burst. “The tragic mishap is being further investigated,” he added.

The deceased have been identified as Shashi Gupta (35), Om Gupta (10), Prakashani Gupta (50), Richa Gupta (28), Poonam (40), Sneha Gupta (15), Soma Tiwari (16 ) and Shivraj (24).

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is away in Mumbai, has expressed grief over the incident and has directed the officials concerned to provide all possible relief to the victims families and survivors. 
 

