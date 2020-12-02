STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Not easy to shift Film City from Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Uttar Pradesh CM's visit

Adityanath had earlier unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city and rolled out an open offer to film fraternity to come to Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 02nd December 2020 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said it is not easy to shift Mumbai's Film City elsewhere even though attempts have been made for it.

Raut was talking to reporters amid Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's ongoing two-day visit to Mumbai where he is meeting film personalities and industrialists.

Adityanath had earlier unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city and rolled out an open offer to film fraternity to come to Uttar Pradesh.

The UP government earlier approved a proposal for setting up a film city in Sector 21 along the Yamuna Expressway in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

"What is the status of Noida film city now? Can you create Mumbai's Film City in Lucknow and Patna?" Raut asked.

"Earlier, attempts were made. It is difficult to replicate Mumbai's film industry elsewhere. Mumbai has a glorious film history and past," the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson said.

Raut noted that South and Bengal also have huge film industries. Southern superstars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi have worked in Hindi movies also.

"Is Yogiji going to those states or only targeting Mumbai?" the Rajya Sabha member asked.

"Speak of unemployment, falling GDP and the economy, instead of Shiv Sena's Hindutva," he said, referring to BJP's claim that the Shiv Sena has given up its core ideology.

Raut also said the central government should take steps to resolve the farmers' protest against the new farm laws going on at the Delhi borders since last week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Film City Sanjay Raut Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Shiv Sena BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp