Why civilised dress must only for devotees, not priests?, asks Activist Trupti Desai

All devotees are aware of how to be dressed when they visit a place of worship, Desai said.

Women rights activist Trupti Desai

Women rights activist Trupti Desai (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Against the backdrop of the Shirdi Saibaba temple trust's appeal to devotees be dressed in a "civilised manner", social activist Trupti Desai has asked why there are different yardsticks for devotees and priests.

In a video message on Tuesday evening, Desai said the temple trust's move to put up such boards for devotees is an insult to the freedom of expression given by the Constitution.

Desai also warned that if the boards are not removed, she and other activists will go to Shirdi in Maharashtra's Ahmedanagar district to remove them.

The Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust's Chief Executive Officer Kanhuraj Bagate on Tuesday said the trust has just made an appeal to the devotees coming to offer prayers at the shrine, and they have not imposed any dress code on them.

He said the appeal was made after devotees complained that some people come to the shrine in "objectionable" attire.

Reacting to it, Desai said, "The priests in temples are half-naked, but no devotee has raised any objection to it. The boards should be removed at the earliest, or else we will have to come to Shirdi to remove them."

She said devotees of different castes, religions and faith come to Shirdi from across the country and the world.

"In India, the Constitution has given the freedom of speech to its citizens and as per that right, it is one's personal choice what to speak and what to wear," she said.

All devotees are aware of how to be dressed when they visit a place of worship, Desai said.

"In fact, one cannot judge a devotee with what attire he or she is wearing. One's faith is important," she added.

