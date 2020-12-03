STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Convene winter session of Parliament at earliest: Congress leader Manish Tewari to Centre

The winter session of Parliament must be convened at the earliest 'in view of the farmers' unrest, Chinese aggression, COVID crisis and the sliding economy, ManishTewari said in a statement.

Published: 03rd December 2020 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Manish Tewari

Congress MP Manish Tewari (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Congress leader Manish Tewari on Thursday demanded that the winter session of Parliament be convened at the earliest to debate various pressing issues facing the country like the ongoing farmers' protest against agriculture reform laws, Chinese aggression and the COVID-19 crisis.

The Lok Sabha MP from Anandpur Sahib in Punjab said parliamentarians "owe it to the country to lead by example by not avoiding our duties because of COVID".

The winter session of Parliament must be convened at the earliest "in view of the farmers' unrest, Chinese aggression, COVID crisis and the sliding economy", Tewari said in a statement.

"It is all the more important to convene the parliament for the winter session in view of the farmers' uprising when tens of thousands of farmers from different parts of the country are protesting around Delhi to seek the repealing of three controversial agricultural laws," the former Union minister said.

"And the parliament is the best forum to debate and deliberate on these while keeping in view the concerns and demands of the farmers," he added.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other states have been camping at five border points of Delhi for over a week now to protest the Centre's three agriculture reform laws which were enacted in September.

Farmer unions say the new laws will lead to the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving farmers at the mercy of corporate houses.

But the government says the MSP system will continue and the new laws will give farmers more options to sell their crop.

Tewari pointed out that various parliamentary committees, like Standing Committees and Joint Parliamentary Committees, are already holding regular meetings "and there is no logic or reason to skip the winter session of the House".

"Skipping an entire session of the parliament will not only set a bad precedent but will send a wrong signal across the country," he said.

"The show must go on while observing all the necessary precautions and protocols," the Congress leader said.

Last month, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had said the Lok Sabha Secretariat is ready to hold the winter session but the dates will be decided by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Winter Session of Parliament Congress COVID 19 Manish Tewari
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp